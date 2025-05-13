Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 650 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Genesco were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Genesco by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 428,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 95,195 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,847,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Genesco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Genesco by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Stock Up 13.0%

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69.

Insider Transactions at Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $745.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.43 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,758,430.50. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 10,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,524.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,201.68. This trade represents a 69.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

