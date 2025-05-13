Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Buckle were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,286,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,352,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Buckle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Buckle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $76,537.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,728,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,839,170. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,558 shares of company stock worth $2,159,719. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

