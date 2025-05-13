Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Novavax were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Trading Up 6.2%

NVAX stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $666.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.08 million. Novavax’s revenue was up 610.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Novavax from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

