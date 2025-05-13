Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 7.3%
Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.26%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
