Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 827.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $24.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $526.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.13%.

CODI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

