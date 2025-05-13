Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $632,000 Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $71.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.04 million. Analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

VPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.