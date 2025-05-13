Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $643,000 Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in National Vision were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,594,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,308,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,459 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,605,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 991,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 186,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 185,300 shares during the period.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -93.80, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

EYE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on National Vision from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EYE

National Vision Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.