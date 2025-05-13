Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $705,000 Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,652,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,021 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,803,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,174,000 after acquiring an additional 505,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,002,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 225,350 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Stock Up 6.3%

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

AHCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

