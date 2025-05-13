Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 18,130 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MicroVision by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

MVIS opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,049.43% and a negative return on equity of 102.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

