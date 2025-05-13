Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,267 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,502 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

