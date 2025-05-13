Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 447,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $834,000. Samsung C&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $46,745,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 53,741 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of SMR stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,089.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at $16,683.48. The trade was a 95.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 34,675 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $589,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,323. This trade represents a 41.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,898. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

