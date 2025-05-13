Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 14,113 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,113 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 709,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 464,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after acquiring an additional 51,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 41,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USM. StockNews.com raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United States Cellular from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

United States Cellular Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.58 and a beta of 0.39.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

