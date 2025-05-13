Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 49,343 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 84.89, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $942.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin BSP Realty Trust ( NYSE:FBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 208.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jones Trading lowered their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

