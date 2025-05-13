Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 76,203 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,203 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Appian were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Appian by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Appian by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Appian by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Appian by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Appian by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 78,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $2,080,206.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,942,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,367,288.60. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $32,877.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,647.08. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,560 shares of company stock worth $11,124,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.83. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.35.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

