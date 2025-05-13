Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSII. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.55 per share, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,188.70. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSII opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $892.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $287.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

