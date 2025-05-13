PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $103.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.80. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.02.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $312,403.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,875,374.20. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $41,824.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,966.46. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,455 shares of company stock worth $368,322. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

