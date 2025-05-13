PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 184,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 570.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 338,158 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of PROS by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 263,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41,111 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.26 million, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $32.87.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.69 million. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRO. Oppenheimer lowered PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on PROS from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

