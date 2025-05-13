Q1 Earnings Estimate for InfuSystem Issued By B. Riley

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for InfuSystem in a research note issued on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Schock expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for InfuSystem’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for InfuSystem’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

INFU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Sidoti upgraded InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

INFU opened at $5.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $115.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.35 and a beta of 1.73. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFU. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 300.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 74.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 186,668 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

