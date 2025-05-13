Q1 Earnings Forecast for Prime Medicine Issued By Wedbush

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Prime Medicine in a research report issued on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prime Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prime Medicine’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Prime Medicine from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prime Medicine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

NYSE:PRME opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $175.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. Prime Medicine has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $8.27.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 56.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 48.1% during the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 89,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 29,185 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 741.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,034 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

