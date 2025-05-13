Q4 Earnings Estimate for Vericel Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vericel in a report issued on Thursday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vericel’s FY2029 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $42.65 on Monday. Vericel has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.86 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 26,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,217,381.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,662.66. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Vericel by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,288,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,775,000 after purchasing an additional 701,064 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,233,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,100,000 after purchasing an additional 501,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,939,000 after purchasing an additional 265,956 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

