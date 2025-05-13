Q4 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Lowered by William Blair

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a report issued on Friday, May 9th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.67. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.35 per share.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on LPLA. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.42.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA opened at $376.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $384.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 437,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,807,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,838.75. This represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total transaction of $1,652,001.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,837.66. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

