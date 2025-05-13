QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in QXO were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QXO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in QXO by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in QXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in QXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in QXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. QXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $290.00.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

