Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $7,513,000. Investment House LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FXY opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $416.00 million, a PE ratio of -120.85 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.10. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.88.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

