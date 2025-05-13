Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,017 Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 366.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 10.3%

XPOF opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.57. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $76.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.37 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XPOF shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xponential Fitness

About Xponential Fitness

(Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.