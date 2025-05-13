Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Prologis Q4 Earnings

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Prologis in a report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLD. CJS Securities decreased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.84.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $110.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.25. Prologis has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

