Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYTM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.10. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $68.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RYTM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,228 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $70,266.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,884.98. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $102,347.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,891.22. The trade was a 33.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,454 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,729. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.