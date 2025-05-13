Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of Rogers worth $21,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rogers by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 810.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.41. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.43 and a 52-week high of $134.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROG shares. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rogers news, VP Griffin Melaney Gappert sold 756 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $47,287.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,484 shares in the company, valued at $280,474.20. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Further Reading

