Roth Capital Estimates Centrus Energy Q1 Earnings

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Centrus Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

LEU has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

NYSE:LEU opened at $94.71 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $122.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Centrus Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Centrus Energy by 8,445.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,154.62. This trade represents a 29.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

