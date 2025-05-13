Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 219.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,027 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Ryerson worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 167.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,604 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Ryerson by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Ryerson by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYI opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $705.09 million, a P/E ratio of -84.23 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -340.91%.

In related news, CFO James J. Claussen sold 6,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $152,230.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,956.90. The trade was a 9.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $247,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,122.12. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

