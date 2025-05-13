SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 33,643 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,346 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.84.

Shares of NVDA opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average is $127.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

