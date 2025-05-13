Savvy Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 745.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,435 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 10.4% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $86,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,589,905,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 493.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,415,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,388,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311,330 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 25,697,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,450,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.84.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

