Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,726,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 252,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.33, for a total transaction of $615,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,566,139.07. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.86, for a total transaction of $866,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $9,319,148.22. The trade was a 8.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,135 in the last 90 days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $667.00 to $674.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chemed

Chemed Trading Down 0.1%

CHE opened at $569.50 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $512.12 and a 12-month high of $623.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $588.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.63.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $646.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.