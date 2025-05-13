Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,432 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 43.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 687,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 208,877 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 7.7%

PK stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.17 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 169.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PK. Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.