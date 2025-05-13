Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,399 American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.43. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $17.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17.

About American Outdoor Brands

(Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.