Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

MediaAlpha Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of MAX opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.36 million, a P/E ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 1.12.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.