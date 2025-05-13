Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 13,048 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,964 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 16,208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,382,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,247 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 105.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 262,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 134,939 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $18,999,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $458,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLF shares. Glj Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.02.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,074.90. This represents a 3.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at $258,952.32. This trade represents a 68.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $243,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

