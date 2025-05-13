Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vipshop by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 136,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

