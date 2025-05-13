Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 35,154 iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 35,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Up 12.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform that provides real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes that allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and e-commerce analysis; iParllay, a social commerce platform that offers customer management and marketing automation capabilities; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns.

