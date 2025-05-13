Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,043 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Corteva by 6.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,605,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,764,000 after purchasing an additional 288,885 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Corteva by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $69.28.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.