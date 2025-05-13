Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,260 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $92,962.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 394,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,592,697.62. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of DOCN opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

