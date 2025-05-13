Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,537.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 584.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of DFIN opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. This trade represents a 2.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,831,676.74. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

