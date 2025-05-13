Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in POSCO by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in POSCO by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 384,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 63,336 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 billion. POSCO had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

