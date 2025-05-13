Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACIW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,868,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,998,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,194,000 after buying an additional 677,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,095,000 after buying an additional 459,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,141,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after buying an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $394.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.36 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson raised ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In related news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,073.94. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.57 per share, with a total value of $242,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 326,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,878,601.54. This represents a 1.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

