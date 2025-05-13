Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 762.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $185,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,119.90. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 88,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $4,078,793.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,861,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,472,952.51. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,895 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 0.70. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $211.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Read Our Latest Report on MRCY

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.