Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 716.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 504.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $448.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

