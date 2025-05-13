Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,570 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 140,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 191,790 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 99,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.71%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,501.16. The trade was a 23.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $350,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,744. This trade represents a 8.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

