Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRON. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.77. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $68.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

IRON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRON

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $105,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,187.66. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mona Ashiya sold 202,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $10,974,506.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,332,603.18. This trade represents a 49.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,290 shares of company stock valued at $19,336,901 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Profile

(Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.