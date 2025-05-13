Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 103.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of GRBK opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.94.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Green Brick Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.