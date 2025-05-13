Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,788 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTZ. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UTZ. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

UTZ opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $352.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.44 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Utz Brands news, CEO Howard A. Friedman bought 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,722.64. The trade was a 1.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jr. Werzyn purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $94,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,970 shares in the company, valued at $271,275.70. This trade represents a 53.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,920 shares of company stock valued at $224,156 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Articles

