Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of FB Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $6,840,000. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new position in FB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $4,768,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in FB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,502,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in FB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,647,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,436,000.

Shares of FBLA stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. FB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $12.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01.

FB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

FB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc is based in New Orleans.

